FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Two star rated businesses in Wyre

All the businesses rated two stars in the food hygiene ratings by Wyre Council inspectors.

These ratings are accurate as of Monday, April 3.

1 St Stop Takeaway, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, Unit C, Hambleton Service Station, Shard Lane, Hambleton, Fy6 9Bx, 2

Bargain Booze, Retailers - Other, Markesbury Shopping Centre, 28 - 30 Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 8Ne, 2

Bistro Italia, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Vicarage Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Be, 2

Brunches, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 4 Brookside, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Ez, 2

C J Snacks, Mobile Caterer, Foxhouses Lodge, Foxhouses Lodge Caravan Park, Long Lane, Scorton, Pr3 1Db, 2

Crescent Confectioners, Manufacturers/Packers, 3 Crescent East, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 3Lj, 2

Delicious Chinese, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 11 Lower Green, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Jl, 2

Main Stop, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 11 Rossall Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Ap, 2

Mama Mias, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, Park Hill Road, Garstang, Lancashire, Pr3 1El, 2

Mount Hotel, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, The Mount Hotel, The Esplanade, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Qe, 2

No 1 Tasty Chinese Takeaway, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 80 Manor Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Hy, 2

Poulton Golf Club, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Breck Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Hj, 2

Pricewise Convenience Store, Retailers - Other, 212 - 14 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Sw, 2

Shoreway Fisheries, Retailers - Other, 2 Bridge Street, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 1Yb, 2

Spar, Retailers - Other, 89 - 95 Blakiston Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Lg, 2

Steves Fish And Chips, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 7 Rough Lea Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Da, 2

Taste Licensed Coffee House, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Cellar Restaurant, 1A South Promenade, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Bz, 2

The Bakery, Manufacturers/Packers, 126 Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Bl, 2

The Mirror, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 20 Poulton Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Lp, 2

The Poulton Tandoori, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 153 Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Rs, 2

Tramstop Cafe, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 5 Crescent West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Ad, 2

Wudz Sandwich Bar, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 36 Markesbury Shopping Centre, Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 8Ne, 2