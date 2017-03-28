Former Garstang journalist creates waves with first book

Knott End library was packed for a nostalgia-packed presentation by village author Angela Norris.

Angela's book, 'Dancing To The Beat Of The Tide’ tells the story of her years growing up in the Over Wyre area in the 1960s and 70s.

To promote the book the former journalist turned health service professional, organised the talk / community event detailing her early life and times.

The talk, heard by an appreciative audience of about 60 people, highlighted some of the topics raised in the book, as well as examples of local and social history. It also incorporated a local history quiz.

Among the many issues mentioned were Angela's childhood experiences, village dances, education - including her school days at St Aidan's, watching the building boom in the district, her first job as a journalist on the Garstang Courier and her later move into the health sphere.

She also spoke of current debates issues including the Canatxx/Halite gas storage controversy and the mooted Wyre Barrage between Fleetwood and Knott End.

The discussions of (recent) yesteryear prompted many memories from the audience - and discussions on subjects such as where the boundary lies between Preesall and Knott End, recollections of an old house where there was a "pull down" bath in a cupboard and social changes in the area, particularly linked to large scale housing developments.

Angela was introduced and thanked by librarian Karen Cumpsty, who, spoke about the importance of the library both now and in the future as a venue for community activities.

Angela began her career as a journalist on the Garstang Courier during the 70s, later moving to the Lancaster Citizen before changing careers and working in the health sphere in north Lancashire.

Among those attending the library event were two of Angela's friends and colleagues from her media days - Garstang freelance journalist Anthony Coppin and onetime Lancashire Post, Lancaster Guardian and Garstang Courier photographer Steve Pendrill, now doing freelance and commercial photography - who captured the event on camera.

To see Steve's photos visit the blog section of his website www.stevependrillphotography.com

* Copies of 'Dancing To The Beat Of The Tide’ are available, priced £8.99, from Garstang Tourist Info Centre, several shops in Knott End and Pilling or from www.troubador.co.uk