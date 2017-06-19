Forton set to celebrate its 66th fun filled day

The 66th Forton Field Day is this Saturday, June 24 and excitement is mounting for the fun filled day.

The fancy dress gets the day underway on the bowling green pavilion car park and entrants should assemble from 12.45pm for judging at 1pm.

The parade around the village starts around 1.40pm led by Darwen Brass, followed by fancy dress entrants, Forton Churches Together, visiting rose queens and Forton’s retiring rose queen Hannah Capewell and 2017 rose queen Daisy Blewitt, attended by Isabella Mitchell, Faye Rawsthorne, Grace Walling, Maddie Wain, Katie Prest, Katie and Eva Heath.

Hannah will crown Daisy on the playing fields, followed by the awards ceremony. Games and stalls open around 2.30pm. Refreshments will be provided in the pavilion and activities on the field finish with races and men verses women tug-of-war. There is a bbq and disco with children’s entertainer in the evening.