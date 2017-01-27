Four mums to walk 100km in 24 hours to raise £1,000 for five causes close to their hearts

Four mums have taken on the monumental challenge of walking 100km in 24 hours.

The intrepid foursome are hoping to raise £10,000 for five causes by trekking around the Trough of Bowland.

Photo Neil Cross Mandy Richardson, Sharon Hartley, Ann Boardman and Emily Hanson are walking 100km in 24 hours in the trough of Bowland in aid of 5 charities.

Sharon Hartley, 45, Ann Boardman, 44, Emily Hanson, 38, all from Catterall and 45-year-old Mandy Richardson, from Bilsborrow will start in Slaidburn before making their way around the forest, all in one day.

And Sharon says she can’t believe the support they have received as they raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, Parkinson’s, two boys with different conditions and Jelly Beans School.

“The fundraising is going really well,” she said. “We’ve been backed so brilliantly by not only our friends and family but so many people around Catterall and Garstang.

“We don’t really have a definite total but we had to put one for GoFundMe so we picked £10,000. We won’t raise that from the walk alone but we’re also having a fundraising night in May where hopefully we’ll raise even more than £10,000.”

This is one of the many fundraisers the four friends have took part in, with their charity total standing at £35,000 so far. That could be £45,000 in May as the group take on the walk set by Pure Challenge.

The events company will provide hot and cold food, first aid and toilet stops every 10k, something the four haven’t had on some of their training days out.

“We’ve walked the guild wheel and now we’re going to do the Yorkshire Three Peaks!,” Sharon said. “Lots of people seem to think it’s just four women and their butties but there’s hundreds of people doing it with us.”

The walk takes place on March 18-19 and to support their cause {click here|https://www.gofundme.com/teamshazzann}

•Date for your diary - the foursome’s next big fundraiser is being held in Bilsborrow Village Hall on May 26. Further details are yet to be finalised.