Galloway's Society for the Blind hosts a Low Vision Roadshow in Preston and Chorley

A blind charity is hosting Low Vision Roadshows across the county.

The first will take place at Galloway’s in Chorley on Thursday October 19, and another will be held at Preston Town Hall on Monday October 30, both between 10am and 2.30pm. Galloway’s has joined up with the leading manufacturers of low vision technology, to bring together a selection of equipment, aids and support that can help people living with sight loss make the most of their vision.

Gallowheels logo

Andrew Coleman, assistive technology co-ordinator at Galloway’s, said: “The roadshow is a fantastic event to attend if you’re vision is effecting your day to day living – maybe you can no longer read the newspaper or a book, maybe you struggle to make a cup of tea or perhaps you can no longer use a computer or tablet to access the internet? We will demonstrate the latest technology and aids that can help you make the most of your vision in your everyday living.”

For more information call 01772 744148 or email Andrew.Coleman@galloways.org.uk.

The Post has launched a campaign - Gallowheels - with Galloway’s to raise £50,000 for a minibus. To make a donation visit www.galloways.org.uk/gallowheels.

