Game and country festival is back this weekend at Scorton

The Lancashire Game and Country Festival is back this weekend (September 9 and 10) for the third successive year.

Backed by leading country organisations The British Association for Shooting and Conservation, the Country Land and Business Association and the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust, the Scorton based show promises to be the best yet with all kinds of country pursuits including clay pigeon shooting, falconry, fly fishing, archery, ferret handling and gun dogs and lots of craft demonstrations.

New this year is a Saturday dog fun day with a companion dog show and on Sunday there are terrier and lurcher shows.

Saturday sees working hunter classes, while Sunday features ridden horse and pony classes, again new this year.

On Sunday there is a tug-of-war with teams from all over the north.

As well as trying out country sports and talking to experts, browse or buy the latest countrywear of the season and the best of local produce in its own covered food hall, or simply sit and listen to Morecambe Brass Band.

For the first time you can buy a VIP ticket for £35 and enjoy a gourmet lunch from the Cartford Inn, including a Prosecco reception and exclusive access to a dedicated marquee close to the main arena – the stage for fantastic displays of country sports.

Admission is £10 for adults and £7 for children aged 10-16, with U-10s free. Overnight camping is available. For further information visit www.lancashiregamefestival.co.uk.