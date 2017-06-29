Garstang and Preston Motor Club raises funds for Preston Space Centre

Garstang and Preston Motor Club has raised £300 to help a sensory centre in Preston.
Members held three car rallies in aid of The Space Centre, which provides sensory play for children and young adults with disabilities.
Dave Nolan, deputy chairman of Garstang and Preston Motor Club, said: “We hold three rallies a year one and a percentage of any profit goes to the worthy cause of The Space Centre. It is the largest soft safe play building in the country giving disabled people of all ages the opportunity to be physically free.”