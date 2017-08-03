Garstang buyers of new build homes reveal their property horrors

Residents living in one of Garstang’s newest luxury developments have revealed their ‘horror stories’ from inside their newly built homes.

Homeowners in the Canal View development, near to Bonds Lane, have told of picking up the keys to find leaks, gaps in the guttering to rain water inside their homes, gaping holes in their driveways and gardens that are not fit for purpose

The flooding from the garden in Mr Robin Watson's home in Clematis Drive in Garstang, part of the Redrow Canal View development

In some cases, buyers say they have discovered more than 100 faults in their homes and waiting months for a builder to fix them.

Others have paid thousands of pounds out of their own pocket to correct ‘inadequate’ work led by developers Redrow Homes.

Beleaguered homeowners have contacted The Courier claiming they have been left in despair as they continue to battle countless problems.

Mum-of-one Sara Miekle, who lives in Primrose Way, said she ‘cannot wait to sell up,’ just a year after moving into her four-bedroom Canterbury home.

The flooding from the garden in Mr Robin Watson's home in Clematis Drive in Garstang, part of the Redrow Canal View development

Sarah and her nine-year-old son moved to Garstang in May 2016 and she estimates spending around £3,000 in external and internal repairs.

She said: “Some of the problems Redrow did return to fix but I still have broken guttering. If it carries on it will penetrate the walls.

“My concern now is what else is going to crop up next month, in a year.”

When Robin and Louise Watson signed on the dotted line for their property in the quiet market town, they envisioned retiring to a ‘turn key’ ready home.

The flooding from the garden in Mr Robin Watson's home in Clematis Drive in Garstang, part of the Redrow Canal View development

Initially the couple, who moved from Walton-le-Dale, near Preston had settled for a home in Fulwood but were drawn to Redrow’s Canal View development for the ‘ideal location on an open space.’

They eventually bought a Welwyn property in Clematis Drive.

Ex-banker Mr Watson said: “We settled on a completion date of October 28 but were told this may be delayed by a few days.”

The Watsons were finally given a move date of December 2, having had to arrange temporary rental accommodation and pay for additional storage for their furniture.

However, they were unable to access the property, which had a hole in the driveway to situate a lampost.

Their ‘dream home’ turned to a nightmare as they say the property was riddled with a catalogue of problems.

This week Mr Watson reported rainwater running on the inside walls of the property. They have also experienced flooding in their garden. Builders have returned on more than one occasion to the property to add further drainage on the site.

The Courier understands a building inspector from the National House Building Council was also invited to the site to give an assessment

Mr Watson added: “We have in our lives owned 17 properties, nine of those homes were new and we have previously bought with Redrow.

“We turned to them again for their high quality delivery but the customer service this time has been shocking to say the least.”

Redrow spokesman Matt Grayson said: “Customer satisfaction is very important to us.

“When snagging issues are raised, our customer service team will put plans in place to address them.

“We’re aware of a complaint raised by one particular customer in Garstang. However, the customer is in direct correspondence with our company solicitor and we’re unable to comment further.”

Neighbours in surrounding Leathercote, who had reservations over the expansion of the building have also shared their anger at Redrow’s response to concerns over the state of repair of the overall development, which they claim has not been properly maintained.

Retired Lancashire police officer Kevin Singleton worked in the Garstang area for many years. He and his partner Janet Kelly made the decision to re-locate after 16 years in Spain to be nearer their family. They moved to Dewlay Court in October 2016.

It was after employing a local landscaper to design his external garden, he alleges 25 tonnes of building material from scaffolding to concrete was recovered.

Mr Singleton added: “My experience with Redrow has tainted what was meant to a wonderful move for our retiring years.

“You expect snags with a new home, it is almost inevitable and to be fair the builders on the site at the time did come to correct things.

“What we wanted was a new family home in an area for our grandchildren to come and enjoy but the attitude of local Redrow representatives towards the residents has been absolutely outrageous. You get zero response.”