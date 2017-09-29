Garstang friends take on charity walk in memory of loved ones

Three friends pulled on their walking shoes for a gruelling charity walk for a cause close to the heart.

Sue Hurst, Clare Whittingham and Angela Carter, from Garstang, walked 45km along Lancaster Canal from Glasson Dock to Bolton-le-Sands and back again with Pure Challenge in memory of Sue’s mum, who she lost to pancreatic cancer 10 years ago.

The trio raised nearly £2,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Sue said: On November 1 2007 my wonderful mum sadly passed away after losing her brave battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

“I’m doing this walk along with two good friends, Clare and Angela, to mark 10 years since losing my mum to this terrible disease , and to raise money for this good cause who fund desperately needed research into Pancreatic Cancer.

“With increased funding and research hopefully it won’t be too long before survival rates will improve and people diagnosed with this cancer are given some hope.”