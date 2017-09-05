‘Garstang Gallop’ race also raised funds for cancer charity

Sunday’s ‘Garstang Gallop’ - the town’s annual half marathon - saw 172 finishers.

One of three races organised by Garstang Running Club each year, the proceeds of the 10k go to a charitable cause and this year the choice was Prostate Cancer UK.

Prior to the start of the race, club chairman Tony Pritchard presented a £1021.18 cheque to Chris Bergman, a volunteer with the prostrate charity.

The race set off at 10.30am from the Market Cross on the High Street and weather conditions at the start were good for running, cloudy and cool. However, rain and strong winds developed as the race progressed.

The first man home was Robert Affleck, of Preston Harriers in 1:14:19 and the first lady home was Sarah Ridehalgh, of Accrington Road Runners in 1:31:06.

The Garstang runners competing and finishing in this year’s event were: Simon Gora 26th in 01:29:46, Graeme Murray 35th in 01:33:57, Alan Stewart 47th in 01:35:56, Phil Cray 52nd in 01:39:40, Ian Parker 61st in 01:40:56 and Graham Openshaw 100th in 01:56:13.

The club’s next race is the Myerscough 10 on Sunday, December 3 at 10am.

This is a 10-mile race and each competitor receives a cheese at the end – just in time for Christmas.

Anyone interested in the event can register online at the club’s web site Garstang Running Club homepage.