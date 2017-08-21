Garstang Historical Society reveals new programme

Have your say

Garstang Historical Society has announced its programme for its series of lectures between September 2017 and April 2018.

A wide variety of topics ranging from Romano--British roundhouses to the little-known links between the American poet Walt Whitman and Lancashire, appear on the programme which will be published this month.

Lectures take place at Garstang United Reformed Church at 7.30pm on the second Wednesday of the month, beginning on September 13.

Chairman Peter Burrell said: “We look forward to welcoming members old and new on September 13. Once again we have an excellent programme with top quality speakers from around Lancashire.

"We are justly proud for being recognised by the Lancashire Federation of Historical Society as one of the most best attended historical societies in the North West.”

The first lecture on September 13 will be The US poet Walt Whitman’s Lancashire connection, with Professor Paul Salveson

October 11: The life of Lancashire historian and journalist Anthony Hewitson, with Dr Andrew Hobbs of Uclan’s journalism department

November 8: The evolution of Lancaster Port Commission (including Lancaster, Glasson Dock and an update on the recent repairs to Plover Scar lighthouse), with Helen Loxam.

December 13: The Rise and Fall of the Northumbrian Kingdom, circa 600-1000 AD, with Dr Fiona Edmonds, of Lancaster University’s Regional Heritage Centre.

January 10, 2018: Catterall: a Northern Powerhouse, the story of Catterall’s forgotten industrial past with engineer and author John Waite (aka Joe Lane).

February 14: Romano-British roundhouses , with Lynda Wright of Poulton-le-Fylde Historical Society

March 14: Ribble Valley Memories with Dr Brenda Fox of Garstang

April 11: The life and times of Lord Winmarleigh (John Wilson-Patten) with Paul Smith of Winmarleigh

• Membership costs £10 per year. Visitors are welcome, £3 per lecture. All who attend are welcome to post-lecture refreshments in the church hall.

• For more information about the society please ring Peter Burrell on 01995 601054.

Photo shows several of the society officials and committee members. From left, Bob Denmark, Maureen Spiers, Peter Burrell, Margaret Marsden and Wendy Pain.