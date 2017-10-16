Garstang hypnotherapist recognised with top industry award

A Garstang mum who re-trained in hypnotherapy after turning to the treatment to help manage her own chronic pain has had her work recognised at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Joe Alder almost died after low dose antibiotics left her with liver failure but after undergoing treatment was left with a number of chronic health conditions and suffering constant pain affecting her muscles and joints.

However, determined to rebuild her life Joe re-trained as a hypnotherapist after finding the techniques so helpful in managing her own pain.

And after starting up her own complementary clinic, offering hypnotherapy, coaching, reiki, reflexology and massage Joe has now been rewarded after being named student of the year at the Holistic Therapist Magazine Awards in London.

Mum-of-three Joe said she was ‘massively proud’ to pick up the prize, she added: “Last year I was shortlisted which in itself was a massive achievement and this time I was shortlisted for best practitioner, inspiration and student of the year awards.

“I didn’t expect to actually win anything but then I was presented with student of the year, after everything, from where I have come from to be able to show my kids, anyone can do it and you should never give up.

“You just have to keep moving forward - it isn’t always easy, there are days I’m still ‘managing’ but I keep focused on what I can do.”

The former project manager for an energy consultant firm decided to re-train as a hypnotherapist, to help others using techniques she has discovered worked for her

She is now a qualified clinical hypnotherapist and is registered with the National Council of Hypnotherapy.

Joe set up a clinic in Garstang and offers hypnotherapy for many different reasons including weight control, anxiety and stress, pain and illness, habits and addiction and confidence and motivation.

From the new year, she will have a new space in the High Street. For more details about Joe’s hypnotherapy, visit: www.joannealderhypnotherapy.co.uk.