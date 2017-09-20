Garstang Market's cheese stallholders retire after 25 years

Garstang’s best-loved cheese and biscuit traders have said a final goodbye to their customers after serving from behind the counter of their indoor market stall for 25 years.

Garstang’s best-loved cheese and biscuit traders have said a final goodbye to their customers after serving from behind the counter of their indoor market stall for 25 years.

On their final day at Garstang Cheese Stall, Paul and Maureen Mallon, who have two children and five grandchildren, thanked the many friends they have made in the Garstang area over the past quarter century.

They decided to retire largely due to Maureen suffering from arthritis.

Regular customers called on them last week to wish them well in their retirement.

The couple said they had thoroughly enjoyed their work on their stall in the Market House, which is owned by Garstang Town Trust.

Maureen, 67, said: “A friend of mine’s son was a cheese wholesaler and had taken on the stall in the market.

“He asked around if people wanted to take it over and I did. The rest is history. Within months I was running it with Paul.

“Back then it was just a small stall with a fridge at the back of the market before it got refurbished.

“And it has grown from that to what it was today.

“We have had many great times here.

“We won the Courier’s Small Business of the Year two years ago which we are grateful for.

“But our proudest moments have been sharing time with the people of Garstang.

“They are such a great crowd of people.

“We have met so many great characters and made so many great friends.

“So many people have been coming up to us and saying lovely things. It is very humbling.”

Paul, 67, who worked in the newspaper printing industry prior to setting up the cheese stall, said: “We have decided after 25 very happy years that the time has come to retire.

“We would like to thank our many friends who have supported us over the past few years.

“We will miss everyone so very much.”