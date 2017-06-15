Garstang pupils to take part in concert for Rotary's 100th anniversary

Pupils from SS Mary and Michael Catholic Primary School in Garstang are to take part in a celebration service to mark 100 years of the Rotary Foundation.

The youngsters will sing at Blackburn Cathedral on Saturday, June 24, where the Bishop of Blackburn, the Right Reverend Julian Henderson will address the guests.

They will be joined by children from St Barnabas Church of England Primary School, Darwen, Chatburn Church of England Primary School and the Youth Choir from Braunschwieg Cathedral Choir, who will be travelling from Germany.

Rotarians in Lancashire raise more than £750,000 each year with most of this money going to local causes, including funding a defibrillator in Churchtown and St Michaels after the 2015/16 floods.

Siriol Hogg, chairman of the Churchtown Flood Action Forum, said: “Churchtown was cut off during the December 2015 floods. If anyone had a heart attack, there was no way any of the emergency services could have got there in time. Now thanks to the support of Rotary in Garstang and Over Wyre, we have recently opened a defibrillator in the centre of the village in an old telephone box.”

The interdenominational Celebration and Reflection Service will take place at Blackburn Cathedral at 2.15pm on June 24. Everyone is welcome to attend.