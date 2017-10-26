Garstang retirement park comes to Channel 5

A Garstang residential park is taking centre stage in a new six-part documentary showcasing Lancashire’s tourism boom.

Acresfield Residential Park, in Preston Lancaster New Road, is set to feature in Channel 5’s ‘Bargain Loving Brits in Blackpool’ tonight.

Jamie Diggins, estate agent at Acresfield Residential Park.

The show is expected to shine a spotlight on the people who make Blackpool the county’s favourite seaside resort - and has spread its wings to Garstang.

In tonight’s episode, viewers join estate agent Jamie Diggins and resident Sandra Keeling at the over-55s residential park in Garstang as they await delivery of the Rolls Royce of all park homes, the Grand Symphony static home which sells for £280,000.

Jamie said: “It’s been a great experience doing the filming and showing the community aspects that are central to Acresfield.

“It’s been really fun to get our message across; the feedback has been great.”

In next week’s episode viewers see more of Sandra, who moved to the site two years ago with her husband Gordon.

The show joins her after Gordon’s death as she throws him a posthumous birthday party.

Sandra said: “It’s been lovely to have everybody here and Gordon would be so proud.”

Jamie said: “The way everyone rallied around Sandra was amazing. It was extra special.

“Sandra works for me part time in the office so I know her well both professionally and personally.”

A spokesman for the series said: "For people who love Blackpool, residential parks like Acresfield offer a perfect opportunity to live affordably in a real community.

"Set in lovely rural surroundings and with easy access to Blackpool and the Lakes it’s no wonder more and more people are choosing park life."

Bargain Loving Brits in Blackpool is a six-part show on Channel 5 celebrating the popularity of the seaside resort, focusing on the 17 million sun-seekers who visit the resort every year.

Lancashire as a whole currently attracts 67 million visitors a year, bring £4.1 billion of trade to the red rose county’s economy as well as providing 59,000 jobs for Lancastrians.

The documentary series kicks off tonight (October 26) at 8pm on Channel 5.