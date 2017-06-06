General Election 2017: Burnley, Pendle, Blackburn, Hyndburn, Rossendale and Darwen

Here we will be bringing you all the Lancashire results from the 2017 General Election which will be taking place on Thursday, June 8.
Here are the candidates for Burnley, Pendle, Blackburn, Hyndburn, Rossendale and Darwen - results will be posted here on the night.
Burnley
Gordon Birtwistle - Liberal Democrats
Tom Commis - UKIP
Julie Cooper - Labour
Laura Fisk - Green Party
Paul White - Conservative
Pendle
Ian Barnett - Green Party
Wayne Blackburn - Labour Party
Gordon Lishman - Liberal Democrat
Brian Parker - BNP
Andrew Stephenson - Conservative
Blackburn
Irfan Ahmed - Liberal Democrats
Bob Eastwood - Conservative
Kate Hollern - Labour Party
Duncan Miller - Independent
Rossendale & Darwen
Alyson Barnes - Labour Party
Jake Berry - Conservative
Sean Bonner - Liberal Democrats
John Payne - Green Party
Hyndburn
Blayne Allen - Conservative
Ann Cox - Labour
Eric Pritchard - UKIP