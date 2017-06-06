General Election 2017: Preston, Chorley, South Ribble, North Preston and Wyre

Here we will be bringing you all the Lancashire results from the 2017 General Election which will be taking place on Thursday, June 8.
Here are the candidates for Preston, Chorley and South Ribble - results will be posted here on the night.
Preston
Mark Hendrick - Labour
Kevin Beaty - Conservative
Anne Power - Green Party
Neil Darby - Liberal Democrat
Simon Platt - UKIP
Chorley
Lindsay Hoyle - Labour
Caroline Moon - Conservative
Peter Lageard - Green Party
Stephen Fenn - Lib Dem
South Ribble
Seema Kennedy - Conservative
Andrew Wight - Green Party
Julie Gibson - Labour
John Wright - Liberal Democrat
Mark Jarnell - NHA National Health Action Party
Mark Smith - UKIP
North Preston and Wyre
Ben Wallace - Conservative
Ruth Norbury - Green
Michelle Heaton-Bentley - Labour
John Potter - Liberal Democrat