Goosnargh pupils take part in new reading buddy scheme

Goosnargh Oliverson’s CE Primary School has launched a new reading buddy scheme.

Every Friday afternoon, children from different year groups come together to share their love of reading.

Older children choose a favourite book to share with the younger ones and then listen to the younger ones read.

But pupils don’t just share their books with each other; they share them with the wider community too, visiting neighbouring residents of Bushell House Residential Home.

Recently, when children of year 1 visited Bushell House, one of the residents, Ellen McClarnan is said to have commented: “We all thoroughly enjoyed it. They can come again anytime!”

A school spokesperson said research carried out by the Institute of Education has proved children who regularly read for pleasure are likely to do significantly better at school than their peers, not just in English but in maths and other subjects too.