Goosnargh’s Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire cheese wins coveted award

Goosnargh’s Mrs Kirkham’s dairy is celebrating after their Lancashire cheese won a coveted food award.

The Nigel Barden Heritage Award was presented to the dairy at ‘Great Taste’, said to be the world’s most coveted food awards celebrating the very best in food and drink, for its three-star winning Lancashire Cheese, a product that has also been listed in this year’s Top 50 Foods.

This “impressively rich-textured cheese”, which is traditionally made using raw cow’s milk, has been produced using the same method by the Kirkham family for nearly 40 years.

Second generation cheese maker Graham Kirkham, who took the reins from his mother Ruth in the early 2000s, was presented with the award at the Great Taste Golden Fork Award Dinner held at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, where more than 350 guests from the world of fine food gathered to hear the results of many months of rigorous judging.

Nigel Barden, broadcaster and cook, commented; “Lancashire cheese has been made since the 13th century and was even banned in World War II for being too labour consuming to make! As a Lancastrian lad, it was a rare treat to eat Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese. It’s still made by the same family at Beesley Farm in Goosnargh and in the traditional style over two days, using animal rennet and raw unpasteurised milk from their 100 strong Holstein Friesian herd. It tastes as good as ever – rich, creamy, buttery and mellow. Graham Kirkham and his family are worthy recipients of the Heritage Award.”

The award was sponsored by Diverse Fine Food.