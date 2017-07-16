Great Eccleston Show still a success despite the rain

A rural show was once again a huge success despite the weather.
Rain poured on Saturday as Great Eccleston show began on Garstang Road.
But it didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits with all of the main exhibits and events still going ahead.
Press officer for the show Fiona Drummond said: “Everything went to plan other than the weather.
“We had some phenomenal exhibits and the tractor pull was a great spectacle.
“There was some really high quality in the marquees including the cakes, cheeses, floral exhibits and photography.
“It was really good day. Once again we’ve been really well supported by the locals and look forward to next year’s.”