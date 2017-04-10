Grimsargh rose queen elect is all round sports enthusiast

A multi-talented young lady has been chosen to be her village rose queen.

Twelve-year-old Katherine Mangan will be crowned queen at Grimsargh Field Day 2017.

A member of Preston Swimming Club, the Longridge High School pupil, who has lived in Grimsargh for more than 10 years with her mum Helen, dad Simon and her sister and brother, also enjoys cricket and dancing, having attended Sandham and Fitchett Performing Arts School in Preston for many years.

Her favourite subject at school is PE and she says her favourite extra curricular activity is, unsurprisingly, dance club.

Katherine says she has always harboured the ambition to be crowned queen, having been an attendant in the field day retinue several times.

She said: “I’ve always liked helping out and I know I will enjoy the glamour side of being the rose queen. I consider it an honour.”

Katherine will be accompanied by 10 attendants when she leads the procession to the village green on Saturday, June 24, for what organisers hope will be a “better, brighter and noisier” field day than ever before.

Chairman Keith Middlebrough said: “This year I want the procession to be the most colourful and the noisiest it has ever been. I am sure there are groups out there who would like to take part. It may be a Scout group, motor club or a dance troupe. We want colour, noise and variety. Perhaps your street or avenue would like to enter a group or float in the fancy dress competition. Whatever your group or interest, we would like you to take part. We may be able to offer you a float too.”