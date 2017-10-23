Harry in return visit to village devastated by floods

Prince Harry is to return to a Lancashire village which was devastated by floods.

Harry first visited St Michael's on Wyre in February last year, after flooding at the end of 2015 damaged 1,700 businesses and homes.

On Monday he will officially reopen the village hall at a reception attended by those who played a crucial response to the flood.

He is also due to meet members of the community to hear how the village has recovered.

As part of a day of engagements in Lancashire, Harry will visit the offices of Veterans UK in Norcross to mark the 25th anniversary of its helpline service.

The 24-hour helpline provides welfare support for veterans and their families, working in partnership with Combat Stress and the Samaritans.

The Prince will also meet young people at Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston, where he will learn about the MyPlace project which aims to empower young people by encouraging them to take action in environmental activity.

Harry will end the day by visiting the Sir Tom Finney Soccer Development Centre and the Lancashire Bombers Wheelchair Basketball Club at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) sports arena.