Hats off to Ladies Day fundraisers

Fund-raisers are betting on yet another fantastic trip to the Royal Ascot Ladies Day to help raise vital funds for local cancer patients and are inviting more people to join them.

A group of ladies from Preston have made the annual three-day jaunt to the races for the past 12 years and for 2017 will be aiming to donate £1,000 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Organiser Debi Caunce has been on every event since the trip was founded by charity champion Sandra Allan from Barton.

She said: “Because of the personal experiences of members of the group who have attended trips for the last few years, we chose Rosemere Cancer Foundation and The Christie Fund to raise money for, each receiving £400.

“This year we have decided to support just Rosemere and hope to be able to raise £1000.”

The margins are far tighter these days as pricing is very competitive but we do offer great value for money with a wonderful group of people who regularly attend and we welcome new people to join our friendly group.”

Sandra Allan of Barton Ladies Social Group started up the trip in aid of Babybeat and raised a few thousand pounds.

Debi added: “That first year raised £1,600 and was enjoyed so much many from the group travelling encouraged Sandra to continue doing it every year.

"Sandra organised the trip up to 2015, with many of the group from the original trip supporting her each year, during the ten years £25,000 has been raised for local charities including the Neonatal Unit at Royal Preston Hospital and the Oncology Unit at Royal Lancaster Hospital.”

Sandra passed the running of the trip to Debi last year, she said: “As the price of our trip is discounted from the 26th person upwards, it would benefit Rosemere if we can increase the numbers of people on the trip to get above that so the discount can be passed on, but we need the word to be spread further than our own networks.”

The coach trip leaves from Preston the morning of Wednesday June 21 and includes two night dinner, bed and breakfast at the Hilton Watford and as well as the Ladies Day includes visits to Windsor, Solihull and Bicester. The cost is £315.

For full details please contact Debi on 01772 626444 or debi.caunce@btconnect.com.