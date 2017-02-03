Have a go at...............joining a running club

If you’ve never been big on running, you’ve probably never considered joining a club. Now may be the perfect time for a rethink your stance.

If you're training for a race, looking to improve technique or simply want to run off the problems of the day, running clubs offer a world of benefits.

Running clubs offer camaraderie, support and motivation new friends,make new friends and benefit from advice

Why?: If you’re worried whether you are ‘good enough’ or ‘ready’ to join a running club, the answer is yes. Surrounding yourself with experienced, enthusiastic people, you’re more likely to run long-term, instead of depending solely on your own motivation. Seeing what others who started off just like you have achieved will inspire you to keep training.

How It Works: Running clubs offer a social environment to help better your training . You can improve your running ability with a variety of different types of training road running to cross country, trail, off-road and fell running.

Benefits: Develop new friendships with people who share your passion for running and exercise, discover your competitive streak, a club helps you set targets and a boost in motivation. Exercise is medicine, running can help prevent obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, some cancers,and can vastly improves the quality of your emotional and mental life

Where you can give it a go.....

Red Rose Road Runners

Friendly and sociable running club based in Preston and the South Ribble areas. Main club nights main club training nights are Tuesday and Thursday

Visit http://www.redroseroadrunners.org

Preston Harriers Athletics Club

The athletics club has been running since 1881. Members are a mix of complete beginners to elite athletes, aged from eight to 90. Running and fitness nights on a Tuesday and Wednesday. http://www.prestonharriers.net

Garstang Running Club

Club nights on a Tuesday at 7pm and Sunday meeting at 8am from Garstang Sports and Social Club

www.garstangrc.co.uk/

Blackpool Wyre and Fylde Athletic Club

BWFAC has a running beginners group for adults.

The group meets on Wednesday at the Sports Centre at Stanley Park Blackpool at 6.30 p.m

http://www.bwfac.co.uk/

