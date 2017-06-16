Have a go at .... playing the ukulele

A member of the lute family, the ukulele is a small guitar-like instrument associated with folk singer George Formby.

Why: The ukulele only has four strings making it very easy to learn. It is a great choice for children who want to play guitar.

How it works: It generally employs four nylon or gut strings or four courses of strings. Some strings may be paired in courses, giving the instrument a total of six or eight strings.

Benefits: One of the benefits of ukulele lessons is its teaches players hand eye coordination and improves their fine motor skills. People who take ukulele lessons will learn how to independently move their fingers, coordinate rhythm, and read ukulele tab. They’ll also learn how to play fun songs from start to finish that use chords, and basic rhythms. These skills are vital to anyone interested in later taking on guitar or piano. As it is so simple, it is quick to learn. The ukulele is small enough to put in a backpack, take with you on a hiking trip, the beach or at family parties.

Garstang Ukulele Club: Meet every Sunday from 2pm until 4pm at Garstang Arts Centre to learn and play the ukulele. Members perform at the Tithe Barn in Garstang on the second Thursday of each month from 7.30pm.

Preston Ukulele Strummers Society (PUSS): Meet on first Sunday of every month, at Guild Ale House, Lancaster Road, Preston, from 6pm until 9pm.

Woodplumpton Ukulele Players: Meetings are held every second and fourth Mondays of the month. Starting time is 7.30pm onwards usually for two hours at The Wheatsheaf pub in Woodplumpton.

Clitheroe Ukulele Club: Beginner classes are on Mondays 8pm until 9pm at Mellor Brook Community Centre, Whalley Rd, Mellor Brook. £3. Casual club nights are Wednesdays at 7.30pm at St Michael & St Johns Catholic Club, Lowergate, Clitheroe.