Lancashire's poultry allowed outside again as anti-bird flu measures relaxed

Poultry in Lancashire will allowed outside the barn doors again today after being kept indoors to protect them from an infectious strain of bird flu.

More than 15,000 birds had to be culled at a farm in Preesall when scientists discovered the H5N8 strain of avian influenza.

The bird flu was found at Hy-Fly Game Hatcheries in Pilling Lane before a second outbreak was identified at a farm on Smallwood Hey Road, Pilling.



The remaining birds at both farms have been kept indoors since the investigation began in January but will now be allowed to fly the nest after a new risk assessment was carried out by the government.

The decision brings the rules for poultry in higher-risk areas in line with the rest of the country.

Since the outbreak, free range eggs have displayed labels making it clear the birds had been kept inside for their welfare.

But from today, those stickers won't be needed and eggs which came from housed birds will no longer be considered free-range and should not be labelled saying so.