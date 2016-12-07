I’m upping my game to keep in with rugby fans

My first picture today (above) has been chosen specially as I seem to be in a bit of a scrum!

I am told that in the last three years, I have only used two rugby pictures, so today I make amends.

Rev Ron Decmber 7, Garstang High School Rugby team, Catterall lengthsman Tim and the 'first' computer

Pictured, from a decade ago, is the Garstang High School first team showing off their new sponsored kit.

My correspondent over these matters tells me that this picture should bring about 500 recognitions from our readers and really is worth a try.

Moving on, we all know the saying that a dog is not just for Christmas.

But in Catterall every day, the lengthsman Tim is on duty around the playing field it seems everyday is Christmas Day for many dogs being taken for a walk on leads.

With or without it’s flashing red light, his red van is the dispensary of hundreds of dog biscuits every week to local hounds.

My second picture (right) shows Sam, the dog of Alan and Diane Wright, being given his reward by Tim.

He told me: “I get a great thrill being able to see the expectant faces and wagging tails of these dogs, as well as the thanks and stories of their owners”

Aptly described as the dog whistler of Catterall, I wonder if Tim will don a Santa hat too this Christmas?

No doubt items of new technology will appear on many a letter to Santa this year.

I have to confess that without such technology I could not make these offerings to you week by week.

An ex mayor of Garstang Eddie Livesey asked me recently if I could remember Billy’s Trick Shop on North Road in Preston.

Yes I do and I will cover this and things you could get there in another item.

Today my third picture (left), again provided by a reader, comes with the question: “Did your first computer look like this?”

Mine did...