Ice warning after serious crashes on Lancashire’s motorways

Police have issued a warning about icy conditions after several crashes on the county’s motorway network.

One driver was seriously hurt in a crash on the M6 near Charnock Richard earlier this morning.

One person was trapped in their car after a crash on the M6 northbound near Charnock Richard. Photo: Lancashire Fire and Rescue

The northbound carriageway was closed for around 40 minutes while fire crews extracted the injured person from the car.

They have now been taken to hospital with injuries described as “serious”.

There were also multiple crashes on the M65 between junctions 4 and 7 and a crash on the M61 southbound between junctions 6 and 8.

Lancashire Roads Police tweeted: “Multiple Road Traffic Collisions owning to black ice and drivers not accounting for conditions.

“It’s still very icy out on the roads. Allow extra journey time and male sure you arrive safely. Drive to the conditions.”