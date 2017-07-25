Italian couple take over The Holly in Forton

A Forton pub has been given an Italian twist after a Sicilian couple have taken over at the helm.

Claudia and Michelangelo Musso, who moved from Sicily to Lancashire eight years ago, are the new landlords of The Holly Bar Restaurant and Rooms.

Claudia and Michelangelo Musso

They have previously worked in restaurants in other parts of the county but selected Forton to launch their first business venture.

Claudia, 31, said: “Forton is beautiful and we fell in love with the area straight away. It’s really exciting for us as running our own business is a new experience for us but we’re really looking forward to it.

“My husband, Michelangelo, is a great chef and we love Italian food so we are introducing a new Italian menu to go alongside the traditional pub fayre.

“It’s all very exciting.”

Andrew Buchanan, Thwaites director of pubs and brewing, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Claudia and Michelangelo on board. They are both very passionate about the business and have some great ideas for developing the restaurant.

“The Holly is in a fantastic area and has already well established as a great place to eat, drink and stay – I’m sure Claudia and Michelangelo will be warmly welcomed to the area and enjoy running the pub.”