Join in the Comic Relief madness

Schools, businesses, shops and community groups are going all shades of scarlet tomorrow (Friday) in support of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day appeal.

The region will be dressing up, selling cakes, dancing and having a ball, all to help fight poverty in the UK and across the world through the global charity founded by the comedy scriptwriter Richard Curtis and funnyman Lenny Henry.

HomeServe in Preston is one of the call centres taking donations

HomeServe’s Preston contact centre will take donations from the public until the early hours of the morning for the second consecutive year.

Joining them will be Preston actor and comedian Marvyn Dickinson and Preston North End mascot Deepdale Duck.

Paula Homan, claims director at HomeServe’s Preston office, said: “It’s always really humbling to see just how many of our people volunteer to take calls or just help out on the night. Comic Relief supports some truly worthwhile causes both in the UK and around the world.”

