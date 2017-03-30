Lancashire recommends... children's soft play centres

Readers have voted. Here are the top children's play centres in the region.

Bounce Play Centre, Blackpool

Bounce Play Centre, in Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool, topped our online poll.

It is filled with slides and other play equipment for youngsters aged up to 11.

There are a variety of bouncy castles, including ones you can crawl through, a jungle-themed one and one filled with disco lights.

For smaller children there is a play area with toddler toys and there is also disabled access.

There is a cafe for parents.

The centre hosts a variety of sessions for children, including baby and toddler group, messy play, dance lessons and bumpsedaisy.

There is also an Easter fun day on Good Friday, which includes hook-a-duck, tombola and a visit from the fire service.

Knuckleheads, Cleveleys

Knuckleheads Family Bar and Grill, in Jubilee Leisure Park, Cleveleys, came second in our online poll.

It houses a restaurant, serving steaks, burgers and pizzas, and coffee bar, as well as a huge indoor play area and ticket amusement arcade.

It also has a toddler area within the main play hall and a party room for birthdays and special occasions.

Jollie's Barn, Tarleton

Jollie’s Barn, in Tarleton, run by Sara Brookes, an experienced qualified teacher and Chris Brookes, has lots of play equipment to keep children entertained. Focussing on educational fun, the centre holds a variety of midweek activities and classes such as arts and crafts, baby ballet, and drama.

The building has been designed to maximise views across the open countryside in West Lancashire and gain maximum natural light.

The barn also has a cafe, with homemade cakes and soups.

The Play Pad, Leyland

There is something for everyone at The Play Pad, in Tomlinson Road, Leyland.

The under fours can slide, climb and play in their very own little tots area. The play frame is designed for children between the ages of five and 12. There is also go-karts, football, four gaming station and a lasertag area for anyone from the age of seven years old. The centre also has a cafe for adults to rest and enjoy a coffee.

Fifth place was a six-way tie:

Rascals Party and Play Centre, Preston

Funtastic Play, St Annes

Jungle Jim's, Blackpool

Madhatters, Thornton Cleveleys

Planet Kaos, Blackpool

The Space Centre, Blackpool (not a traditional soft play centre - mainly a sensory centre for children with learning disabilities. Bookings are taken for non-disabled children)

To view the vote click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/where-are-the-best-children-s-play-centres-in-lancashire-1-8460414

