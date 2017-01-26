Lancaster Canal boater narrowly escapes after barge goes up in flames

The owner of a Lancaster Canal barge has been taken to hospital after his boat set alight.

At 1.52am this morning (Thursday) near the Water Witch pub in Lancaster, fire crews arrived to a barge "well alight".

Firefighters rescued the man from inside the boat and he was then taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary for "smoke inhalation and minor burns".

Crew manager Gavin Helliwell from Lancaster Fire Station, said: "When we arrived at the barge it was already well alight.

"There was severe damage caused to the barge and the owner has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns.

""At the momenent we haven't identified the cause but it is not thought to be suspicious."