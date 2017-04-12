Learn all about birds or try pond dipping

Exploration for all ages can be enjoyed at RSPB Leighton Moss, Silverdale this Easter, whatever the weather.

‘Birds in the Barn’ offers families a rare chance to explore the new wildflower meadow and learn more about birds at this orienteering event. No need to book, just drop-in between 1pm-3pm on Wednesday, April 19.

Families are invited to uncover ‘What Lives Beneath’ at a pond dipping event on Thursday, April 20 - drop-in between 10.30am-3.30pm to take part and a ‘Minibeast Safari’ which enables visitors to turn detective and experience the world of creepy crawlies takes place on April 13, drop-in between 10.30am-12.30pm or 1.30pm-3.30pm.

Finally, there is a ‘Tots Tile Trail’, an adventure trail providing the chance to explore the sensory garden on April 13 and again on April 19 and 20 between 10.30-11.30am.

For further details please contact the visitor centre on 01524 701601.