Learn the rural skill of hedge laying for free in the Forest of Bowland

If you have ever fancied having a go at hedge laying, then you may like to take advantage of some free courses this month in the Forest of Bowland.

Hedges are a key feature in the ‘forest’ and hedge laying is a rural tradition that helps to rejuvenate them.

Laying hedges to keep them healthy is a real skill so, if you’d like to have a go yourself, don’t miss the latest training opportunities at the Crook O’Lune near Lancaster on November 7 and 8 and at Fell View Park Camp Site near Scorton on November 15 and 16.

On the courses you will learn how to use hedge laying tools safely and all tools and equipment are provided.

Further courses are also being planned for early 2018, including locations in the Ribble Valley.

For more information and to book a place on one of the courses please contact Sandra Silk at the Forest of Bowland AONB on 01200 448000 or email sandra.silk@lancashire.gov.uk.