Long delays around the north of Preston after three-car crash on M6

Heavy delays are still affecting the many areas of Preston after a crash between three cars on the M6 northbound.

Crews from Fulwood, Preston and Lancaster the crash between junctions 32 and 33, near Garstang at around 1.50pm.

At the scene firefighters found four people had been hurt but their injuries were only minor.

They received treatment at the scene of the incident and fire crews made the scene safe, which included clearing up debris from the collision.

But despite the incident happening nearly three hours ago traffic is backed up in all going out of the city.

Readers have reported being stuck in stand-still traffic all across the north of Preston as well as on the A6 around the Broughton roundabout.

All lanes on the M6 are clear according to Highways England with the vehicles in the crash on the hard shoulder.

Despite this, delays are expected to continue until around 7pm.