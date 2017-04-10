Longridge Air Cadet who hails from Garstang chosen to attend unique engineeering camp

Cadet Eleanor Mason from 143 Longridge Squadron Air Cadets has just returned from attending a unique STEM Camp at RAF Leeming.

The science, technology, engineering and maths camp gave Eleanor, who was the only cadet from Longridge to attend and was chosen by Squadron HQ after applying and writing a personal statement, was given the opportunity to work alongside active RAF engineers where she learnt new skills.

Eleanor, who is 15 and lives in Churchtown, Garstang, said: “The STEM Camp was really enjoyable and I learnt a variety of different skills, I would definitely recommend this to other Cadets.”

Warrant Officer Colette-Estelle Sunter said: “This is just one area in which the Air Cadets aims to encourage young people to enjoy the above subjects, which offers a hands on experience of engineering and solving real life problems.

“Well done Cadet Mason on your achievement!”

* The Longridge 143 Squadron meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Christ Church Hall, Berry Lane, Longridge throughout the year and anyone interested in joining may just turn up either evening.