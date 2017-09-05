Longridge grandma enchanted by boy’s painting

When a seven-year-old budding artist Owen Roebuck spent the morning at ‘Create Longridge’ little did he know that afternoon he would be painting a much sought after picture of his own. In fact, one a Longridge lady would be delighted to buy.

For when grandmother Mun Ling Shields decided to take a look at the exhibition of paintings created by children at workshops coinciding with ‘Create Longridge’ she spotted one of her own home, Chapel Farm in Calfcote Lane.

She says: “I saw the pictures in Booth’s window and this picture was right in the middle and I immediately recognised it, which is the amazing thing. I thought ’oh look that is my house’ so I went in and spoke to the manager. It is just such a lovely painting and shows the character of my house.”

Mun Ling was put in touch with Linda McKay who helped organise the children’s workshops at St Wilfrid’s School and who had taken photos of significant buildings in the town for the children to paint. Linda, in turn, got in touch with Owen’s family, who were all delighted with the interest in his painting.

Owen’s grandma Christine Bell, from Grimsargh takes up the story, saying: “We came to ‘Create Longridge’ on the Saturday and we went to see the artists and they mentioned the art classes at St Wilfrid’s so we decided to go along. Owen and his sister Holly both obviously did their pictures and loved it. They both really like drawing.”

Describing Owen as “a really thoughtful little boy” she said there was no question of him saying no to Mun Ling’s request and was really pleased to give the painting to her.

But Mun Ling was determined it should be a deal done properly and was delighted when they all met up at The Old Station in Longridge last week and give Owen, who attends New Longton All Saints Primary School, a gift voucher in return for the painting she had become so enchanted by.