Longridge nursery’s toddle waddle boosts ‘Miles for Mitchie’ cancer appeal

Miles for Mitchie - the cancer appeal set up when three-year-old Longridge boy Mitchell Brown was diagnosed with a brain tumour - has now reached well over £7,000.

This latest news comes as sponsor money from the Little People at the Limes’ Toddle Waddle around Longridge and more donations roll in.

Staff at the Limes say the Toddle Waddle was an “amazing success” and they were, once again, overwhelmed by the “generosity and involvement from the Longridge community” with more then £600 of sponsor money already in and promises of more to come. Charity buckets on the walk raised more than £440 and there was a huge one from Wilsons Removals of Longridge.

Nic McIvor at The Limes said: “With many of Mitchie’s family, friends and supporters also planning their own events, in England, Australia and many other parts of the world, our total for Cancer Research is now at £7078.50.”

The family of Mitchie’s mum Tara are all in Australia and visiting as often as they can. Leah (Mitchie’s aunt) has told The Limes: “Every day I check out your Facebook page, and I cry. I’m so flattered and honoured by the generosity and kindness of people. I can’t thank you enough for your efforts and time. Please keep up the good work. It was a pleasure to meet you a few weeks ago.”

The next event is a 50-mile walk from Windermere to Longridge on spring bank holiday Monday. It is aimed to complete the walk at Corporation Arms in Longridge and to make the most if it’s annual beer festival as walkers return. The walking team of approximately 12 people is made up of staff from The Little People at the Limes and their family and friends and they will be camping in Lancaster on the Saturday night to recuperate before the second half of the walk.

Donations and sponsorship for any of our events would be greatly appreciated - https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/little-people-do-miles-for-mitchie