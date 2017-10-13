M6 to be closed to recover burnt-out vehicle

The M6 will be closed tonight to recover the remains of a burnt-out crane.

The motorway was closed in both directions yesterday after the crane blaze near junction 36 at Kirkby.

Highways England has now confirmed that the M6 northbound will be closed tonight while officers recover the vehicle.

The northbound carriageway will be closed at from 10pm until the recovery is complete.

The diversion route is the A6 up to J39.

Junctions 37 and 38 are not affected, nor is the southbound carriageway.