Major housing plan for land off D’Urton Lane gets go-ahead

A major housing development forming part of the North West Preston masterplan has passed its first planning hurdle.

Outline permission for 250 homes on land north of D’Urton Lane in Broughton was approved unanimously by the city council’s planning committee.

The plan includes creating a new access road off D’Urton Lane and developers will be expected to update the Guild Wheel route adjacent to the site. Coun Neil Cartwright, Conservative representative for the area, indicated he would be opposing the number of houses when the plan’s reserved matters application comes before the committee at a later date.

The opposition leader previously said residents are “punch drunk” from the amount of new housing – upwards of 600 – coming to the area.

The site will include 30 per cent affordable housing, the committee was told.

Officers reassured committee members, and Coun Cartwright, who attended as an observer, that highway and cycle route changes would be made before construction work starts to minimise disruption.

Applicant Mark Phillips said the Homes and Communities Agency would now find a developer. He added: “This is a sustainable site for housing. It will make a significant contribution to local housing needs. The development will create a new, attractive residential area which will respect the amenity of existing residents.”