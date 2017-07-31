Man accused of hiding pipe bomb in hand luggage at Manchester Airport

A man will go on trial today accused of having a pipe bomb in his hand luggage at Manchester Airport.

Nadeem Muhammed, 43, is alleged to have had the device in his carry-on bag as he tried to get on a flight on January 30 this year.

The defendant, of Tinline Street, Bury, Greater Manchester, denies a charge of possessing an improvised explosive device under the Explosive Substances Act of 1883. He was stopped as he passed through security.

Muhammed, a Pakistani national, will go on trial at Manchester Crown Court later today.