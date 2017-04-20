Man airlifted to hospital after 10 car smash closes motorway for six hours

One man was airlifted to hospital following a 10 vehicle smash on the northbound M6 yesterday evening.

The 50-year-old man from Buckshaw Village suffered head injuries and multiple fractured ribs in the crash which happened at around 5.30pm, say police.

Three other people were also reported injured in the accident, which happened at junction 28, although police have confirmed that none of these injuries were life-threatening.

A 51-year-old man from St Helens and a 50 year old from Prescott who were travelling in the same car suffered whiplash and concussion.

A 16-year-old boy from Chorley was also treated for whiplash.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We believe the accident involved 10 vehicles including one HGV and 9 other cars.

"It seems that the HGV was travelling along the northbound carriageway and made towards the slip road.

"At this point there was a collision which involved 9 other vehicles.

"A range Rover was particularly badly damaged and a 50-year-old man from this car was airlifted to hospital with suspected head injuries.

"There were several other casualties who were taken to hospital for treatment.

"We believe at this point that nobody sustained life-threatening injuries."

The motorway was closed for around six hours while emergency services attended to casualties and carried out investigations.

Drivers travelling along the route suffered long delays while the motorway was closed.

Pete Francis said: "Just got home now in Walton-le-Dale. Took nearly six hours to get home from M58 turn off."

Anybody who witnessed the accident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting log reference 1146 of April 19.