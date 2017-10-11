Minster concert in memory of former Fulwood High teacher and singer Jackie Turnbull

Choral singers from across the region will gather at Preston’s minster church later this month to sing in memory of a former popular choir member and well known local teacher.

The fund raising concert on October 21 at 7 pm is a tribute to Jackie Turnbull who taught at Fulwood High School for almost 30 years.

Jackie was a member of several local choirs and also a Rosemere Cancer Centre coffee shop volunteer.

She died from cancer just over a year ago and now her close friends Linda Butcher and Jill Bromley have organised the special event with proceeds going to the city’s Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Linda said: “Jackie was a great lover of choral singing and found immense pleasure in bringing people together to enjoy it with her. She loved to travel, often combining singing and travelling on many choir trips abroad.”

She continued: “Jackie was also a keen and regular volunteer at Rosemere Cancer Centre for many years. It therefore seems fitting that we should gather together as many of her friends as possible to celebrate her life by raising funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation and also, by making wonderful music.”

Linda and Jill are hoping that among the concert’s audience will be many of Jackie’s former pupils.

The concert, a performance of the Poulenc and Vivaldi Glorias, will be the culmination of a full day’s choral workshop to be directed by Nigel Wilkinson, musical director of Oldham and Burnley choral societies.

Accompaniment will be by Alistair MacKenzie, director of music at St Anne’s Parish Church and musical director of Fleetwood Choral Society and the Lidun Singers.

The evening’s soloists will be Aimee Presswood and Victoria Little.

Linda added: “We would love to see a full house.”

Tickets will cost £10 including supper and can be reserved by telephoning Gill Ellard on 07824 423496 or emailing jill.bromley1@ntlworld.com