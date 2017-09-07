Minster funeral for Guild Wheel creator Peter

A funeral service for Guild Wheel creator Peter Ward MBE will be held at Preston Minster on Tuesday.

The former international cyclist died in the Royal Preston Hospital on August 27 at the age of 83.

Mr Ward (pictured) was a former Preston councillor, a long-serving magistrate and a trade union official at British Aerospace at Warton. But his finest legacy will be the 21-mile greenway he created around the city with fellow cyclist Mike Atkins, who died in 2013.

The Guild Wheel was opened in 2012 to celebrate Preston Guild. It is used by more than 100,000 cyclists, joggers and walkers every year. The head of world cycling Brian Cookson led the tributes, saying: “I can say in all honesty that I would never have begun the journey that has ended in me becoming UCI if I hadn’t known Peter.”

The funeral service will at 2pm and will be followed by a private commital. In lieu of flowers Mr Ward’s family has set up a Just Giving page in his name to raise money for research into myeloma and also to pay for sleeping chairs for relatives to stay with their loved ones at RPH. The page is: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/peterward. A charity ride/walk/cycle around the Guild Wheel is also planned.