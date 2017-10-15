More road changes on way for Broughton

A further significant package of transport improvements for Broughton village has been approved – just days after the new bypass opened.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet has approved new plans for cycle tracks in the village.

The cycle tracks are in addition to a new 20mph speed limit which will be introduced through the centre of Broughton,

A weight limit will come into force and new bus measures near D’Urton Lane will help to improve travel times.

Now that the new road has opened, work can begin on the improvements along the A6 through Broughton village including new footways, changes on the Guild Wheel to benefit pedestrians and cyclists, changes to encourage vehicles to use the new road and work to tackle flooding issues.

This work will encourage motorists to use the new road, rather than coming through the village.

The package of work is part of the planning permission for James Towers Way, the official name given to the Broughton Bypass, which opened to vehicles last week.

The major work to the village centre is anticipated to start in April.

Some initial work however will take place over the coming weeks including drainage works and changes to the village crossroads.

Funding for the programme has been secured through the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal Infrastructure Delivery Fund, as part of the financial provision for Broughton Congestion Relief.

County Coun Keith Iddon, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This is a wide-ranging package of measures that will benefit local people in Broughton, such as cyclists, pedestrians and public transport users.

“It’s a significant investment in the village, as part of the planning permission for the new road. “