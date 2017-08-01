More than 100 children searched for ‘treasure’ in Inglewhite

More than 100 children from 70 families descended on a rural church to search for “treasure” during three mornings of action packed fun.

In fact, the children’s holiday club at Inglewhite Church was called “Treasure Seekers” and a team comprising adults and teenagers set about organising all kinds of challenges for up to 80 children each day to solve in order to “unlock” the items of treasure which were Bible stories.

Based in the city of “Ancora” there were three stories to be found at each session and the challenges involved sports, games, crafts and more. There was even a creche for the younger children.

Inglewhite pastor John Irwin described the club as “great” and said they had all really enjoyed it. He said the number of children was amazing considering they were “in the middle of nowhere” - the children simply started taking their friends along and numbers escalated.

“The children were really lovely and enjoyed what we were doing and we had a big strong team helping. We also had ladies doing the snacks which were more of a lunchtime meal, which kept the children very happy!”