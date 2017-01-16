Music series resumes with string trio at Knowle Green Village Hall

Classical music returns to a village hall next month when a popular, non profit making lunchtime concert series resumes.

The first of the new monthly series at Knowle Green village hall will feature Manchester’s ‘New World String Trio’ led by Andrew Long from Opera North.

They will play an hour long programme from noon until 1pm including the Schubert trio in B flat major D.471, Skelton’s ‘Winter Sunrise’ and Beethoven trio in G major op. 9 no 1.

This will be followed by a two course meal consisting of pie, mash and vegetables plus a pudding with a vegetarian option available if booked in advance. Also, other dietary requirements can be catered for in advance.

Doors open at 11.30am for coffee and cake and the concerts are said to be a great afternoon, with everyone going away smiling.

Tickets are £15 for meal and concert, or £10 for the concert only.

To book, ring 01200 425629 or 07814782144 before 7pm the night before the concert if a meal is required.

Further concerts through to July include the Pennine Piano Trio, Ellen Buller Duo (flute and piano), the Romanesca Recorder Quartet,

‘The Cello Sings’ (cello and piano) and Jonathan Guy on clarinet and Philip Kubillius on piano.