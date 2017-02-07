Musical tribute to the beauty of Bowland

A new choral work has been commissioned to celebrate Lancashire’s Forest of Bowland.

“Music of the Forest” will be premiered in Slaidburn on June 15. It has been commissioned by William, the 16th Lord of Bowland, and will feature music by Lakeland composer Christopher Giggs.

The event is just one of many planned in Bowland this year to celebrate the local landscape. Details of Festival Bowland 2017 and its 70 plus events are included in the new Discover Bowland brochure which has just been published.

Forest of Bowland AONB Officer, Elliott Lorimer, said, “The Discover Bowland guide is an important “shop window” for us as it’s full of information about where to go and what to do. It also helps us to support local businesses and communities by encouraging sustainable tourism in this very special area.”

This year’s guide includes a favourite walk of Lancashire County Council Head Ranger Andy Greenwood (pictured).

Meanwhile at the Festival there will be opportunitites to learn about astrophotography, go star gazing, have a bluebell tea or take in an art exhibition at Maiden Bridge gallery near Tatham.

See www.forestofbowland.com for full details.