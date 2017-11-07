Mystery substance found on Wyre beaches 'likely' to be palm oil

A mysterious yellow and white substance washing up on Wyre beaches could be toxic palm oil, it is feared.

Pet owners have been urged to keep their animals away from the chunks, which have been removed from the sand at Knott End, Cleveleys, Fleetwood, and Lytham.

Coastguard workers said it is ‘likely’ to be palm oil, which can prove fatal to dogs who lick or eat it, but are now awaiting test results.

The Environment Agency has been drafted in to help investigate the incident, which is being treated seriously by council officials in Wyre.

Fleetwood station officer Mark Sumner said: “If it turns out to be harmless, great, but if it’s palm oil dogs could end up very ill, and death is a possibility.”

Staff on routine patrol were diverted to clear around 50kg of the substance off the beach in Wyre over the weekend, he added

A Wyre spokesperson said: “We have received reports of an unknown substance washed up on beaches between Knott End, Fleetwood and Cleveleys yesterday (Sunday),

“The substance can be described as fatty, oily, greasy with a rancid aroma and bright orange in colour.

“Our rangers are patrolling the beaches to monitor the situation and provide updates regularly.

“The beaches remain open, but we advise people to supervise children carefully and keep your dog on a lead.

“Please avoid all contact with residue on the beach and in the water due to potential health risks.”