No ageing at Festival 23!

In its 23rd year, the Garstang Arts Festival shows no sign of ageing whatsoever as crowds of all ages have filled its several venues and enjoyed some 50 events.

Community teams have spread attractions throughout the town including at Garstang Library, the Wine Circle, St Michael and Mary’s Church, at Spot On Rural Touring, Happy Campers, Garstang Ukelelians on Saturday.

Garstang Arts Festival. Clockwise from top left are Heather Blackwell, Beryl Mathews, Pat Ayrey, Rosemary Whiteside, Josie Whitaker and Mavis Towers at Decoupage in Booths.

“There were several sell-out events, all very well supported,” said chairman Austin Lynch.

“What we are aiming for is to satisfy a broad range of tastes and it’s a measure of our success we have achieved this. More than 30 shops have displayed paintings in our Walk of Art trail, we aim for more variety in young children’s events - drama, art - and we are always on the look-out for new contributions and ideas.” Mr Lynch, secretary Ruth Rendell and treasurer Elizabeth Cripps are now on course to plan for Festival 24 in 2018.

Garstang Arts Festival. Peter Thornber (right) painting outside the Arts Centre.

Garstang Arts Festival. Bill Barnes with one of his paintings on display at the Flower Shop by Morgan. He is pictured with Leah Loftus from the shop.